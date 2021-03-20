During the last session, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s traded shares were 347,968, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.14% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the STSA share is $36.1, that puts it down -477.6% from that peak though still a striking +44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.5. The company’s market capitalization is $197.01 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 176.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 480.79 Million shares over the past three months.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. STSA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA): Trading Information

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) registered a 3.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.42% in intraday trading to $6.90- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.87%, and it has moved by -6.02% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 35.57%. The short interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) is 692.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $15 respectively. As a result, STSA is trading at a discount of 140% off the target high and -44% off the low.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -255% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Biggest Investors

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 10.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.83%, with the float percentage being 63.74%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.68 Million shares (or 26.87% of all shares), a total value of $21.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.89 Million shares, is of Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 215,539 shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.25 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 87.31 Thousand, or about 0.5% of the stock, which is worth about $508.14 Thousand.