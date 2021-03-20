During the last session, SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s traded shares were 582,814, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.52% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SD share is $5.78, that puts it down -44.5% from that peak though still a striking +82.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.7. The company’s market capitalization is $144.54 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 433.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 534.98 Million shares over the past three months.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD): Trading Information

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) registered a 1.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.71% in intraday trading to $4.48- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.11%, and it has moved by -23.81% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 29.03%. The short interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) is 378.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.62, which implies an increase of 65.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.62 and $6.62 respectively. As a result, SD is trading at a discount of 65.5% off the target high and 65.5% off the low.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -1.7%. While earnings are projected to return 38.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Biggest Investors

SandRidge Energy, Inc. insiders own 1.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.12%, with the float percentage being 55.83%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.82 Million shares (or 13.34% of all shares), a total value of $14.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 Million shares, is of Cannell Capital LLC’s that is approximately 8.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 646,359 shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 452.21 Thousand, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $1.4 Million.