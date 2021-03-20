During the last session, Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s traded shares were 624,242, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.6. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.84% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the SALM share is $3.95, that puts it down -33.9% from that peak though still a striking +76.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $78.72 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 633.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 959.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. SALM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM): Trading Information

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) registered a -4.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.91% in intraday trading to $3.73- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.37%, and it has moved by 1.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 183.65%. The short interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) is 574.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.13, which implies an increase of 40% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4.25 respectively. As a result, SALM is trading at a discount of 44.07% off the target high and 35.59% off the low.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Salem Media Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) shares have gone up +189.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -98.7% against -1.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.1% this quarter and then jump 122.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -46.3%. While earnings are projected to return -92.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 7% per annum.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Biggest Investors

Salem Media Group, Inc. insiders own 47.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.85%, with the float percentage being 18.73%. Barclays PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 575Thousand shares (or 2.72% of all shares), a total value of $598Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 339.56 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $353.14 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port owns about 310,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $322.4 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 220.21 Thousand, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $229.02 Thousand.