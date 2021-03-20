During the last session, Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s traded shares were 445,702, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.37% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the RMNI share is $10.72, that puts it down -30.89% from that peak though still a striking +62.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.04. The company’s market capitalization is $695.78 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 509.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. RMNI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI): Trading Information

Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) registered a 0.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.43% in intraday trading to $8.57- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.49%, and it has moved by -1.97% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 84.88%. The short interest in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) is 334.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.5, which implies an increase of 64.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $15 respectively. As a result, RMNI is trading at a discount of 83.15% off the target high and 46.52% off the low.

Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Rimini Street, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) shares have gone up +131.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.84% against -0.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.3% this quarter and then jump 20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.4%. While earnings are projected to return -62% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s Biggest Investors

Rimini Street, Inc. insiders own 33.5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.18%, with the float percentage being 78.46%. Adams Street Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.69 Million shares (or 30.81% of all shares), a total value of $104.97 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.15 Million shares, is of Voss Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 4.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,164,318 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 415.69 Thousand, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $2.93 Million.