During the last session, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s traded shares were 319,404, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.21% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the RDHL share is $11.52, that puts it down -53.19% from that peak though still a striking +48.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.85. The company’s market capitalization is $350.94 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 363.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 606.99 Million shares over the past three months.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. RDHL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL): Trading Information

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) registered a 1.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.51% in intraday trading to $8.31- this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.81%, and it has moved by -31.07% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -6.93%. The short interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is 2.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.75, which implies an increase of 162.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $26 respectively. As a result, RDHL is trading at a discount of 245.74% off the target high and 59.57% off the low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares have jump down -28.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.81% against 17.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 32% this quarter and then jump 32.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 118.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.15 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.4 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.06 Million and $20.9 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2471% and then jump by 45.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -2.9%. While earnings are projected to return 15.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Biggest Investors

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.38%, with the float percentage being 23.45%. Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.03 Million shares (or 4.88% of all shares), a total value of $16.4 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.89 Million shares, is of Ibex Investors LLC’s that is approximately 4.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.29 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 771,207 shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 323.38 Thousand, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $2.72 Million.