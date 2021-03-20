During the last session, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s traded shares were 389,880, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.44% or $1.31. The 52-week high for the RRGB share is $41.34, that puts it down -5% from that peak though still a striking +84.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.13. The company’s market capitalization is $613.17 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 349.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 399.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. RRGB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.16.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB): Trading Information

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) registered a 3.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.77% in intraday trading to $41.34 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.35%, and it has moved by 34.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 104.73%. The short interest in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is 1.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.5, which implies a decline of -19.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $40 respectively. As a result, RRGB is trading at a discount of 1.6% off the target high and -51.74% off the low.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) shares have gone up +171.7% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -85.26% against 28.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.6% this quarter and then jump 91.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $304.65 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $255.37 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $306.06 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -50.6%. While earnings are projected to return 88.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s Biggest Investors

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. insiders own 1.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.1%, with the float percentage being 105.19%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.9 Million shares (or 18.59% of all shares), a total value of $55.68 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.32 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 14.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $44.67 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 1,515,000 shares. This amounts to just over 9.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.13 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 Million, or about 6.58% of the stock, which is worth about $26.85 Million.