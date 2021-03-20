During the last session, RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s traded shares were 340,310, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.59% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the RAVE share is $2.36, that puts it down -36.42% from that peak though still a striking +78.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $31.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 Million shares over the past three months.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. RAVE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE): Trading Information

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) registered a 3.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.33% in intraday trading to $1.996 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.19%, and it has moved by 23.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.09%. The short interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is 13.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 8.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.5, which implies an increase of 44.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, RAVE is trading at a discount of 44.51% off the target high and 44.51% off the low.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -10.3%. While earnings are projected to return -461.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Biggest Investors

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. insiders own 11.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.65%, with the float percentage being 42.36%. Watchman Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 212.45 Thousand shares (or 1.18% of all shares), a total value of $193.35 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 148.8 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $135.42 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 146,299 shares. This amounts to just over 0.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.15 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27Thousand, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $28.08 Thousand.