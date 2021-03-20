During the last session, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s traded shares were 740,604, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.3% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the PHCF share is $9.1, that puts it down -78.08% from that peak though still a striking +60.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2. The company’s market capitalization is $58.8 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 155.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 332.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PHCF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF): Trading Information

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF) registered a 13.3% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.98% in intraday trading to $6.23- this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.4%, and it has moved by -6.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 116.53%. The short interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) is 28.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -54.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s Biggest Investors

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. insiders own 67.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.29%, with the float percentage being 0.88%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.63 Thousand shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $36.89 Thousand in shares.