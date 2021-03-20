During the last session, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)’s traded shares were 544,400, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.1, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.19% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the PLX share is $7.02, that puts it down -37.65% from that peak though still a striking +58.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $231.45 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 344.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 790.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PLX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11, which implies an increase of 115.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $11 respectively. As a result, PLX is trading at a discount of 115.69% off the target high and 115.69% off the low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) shares have gone up +45.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.36% against 6.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -500% this quarter and then fall -120% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.99 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.1 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $17.76 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -32.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 68.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)’s Biggest Investors

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. insiders own 32.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.89%, with the float percentage being 23.67%. Burrage Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.47 Million shares (or 6.74% of all shares), a total value of $8.97 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 488.63 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.77 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 133,100 shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $483.15 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 67Thousand, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $243.21 Thousand.