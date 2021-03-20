During the last session, Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s traded shares were 311,422, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.8% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the POLA share is $30.82, that puts it down -146.56% from that peak though still a striking +91.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $159.85 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 644.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.67 Million shares over the past three months.

Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. POLA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA): Trading Information

Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) registered a 2.8% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.28% in intraday trading to $14.09 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.28%, and it has moved by -20.89% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 161.78%. The short interest in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) is 951Million shares and it means that shorts have 356.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 100% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $25 respectively. As a result, POLA is trading at a discount of 100% off the target high and 100% off the low.

Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Polar Power, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) shares have gone up +628.86% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 59.6% this quarter and then fall -350% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -64.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.5 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.8 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $878Million and $3Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 184.7% and then jump by 26.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -53.5%. While earnings are projected to return -377.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Biggest Investors

Polar Power, Inc. insiders own 53.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.01%, with the float percentage being 25.96%. Arosa Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 413.67 Thousand shares (or 3.23% of all shares), a total value of $1.98 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 166.27 Thousand shares, is of Bard Associates Inc.’s that is approximately 1.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $793.94 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 92,381 shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $441.12 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 47.64 Thousand, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $227.48 Thousand.