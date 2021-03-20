During the last session, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)’s traded shares were 431,101, with the beta value of the company hitting 2. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.75% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the PLG share is $6.27, that puts it down -54.81% from that peak though still a striking +75.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $300.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 645.99 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 Million shares over the past three months.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PLG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG): Trading Information

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.74% in intraday trading to $4.39- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.64%, and it has moved by -19% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -12.72%. The short interest in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) is 464.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 269.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.67, which implies a decline of -9.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.18 and $6.15 respectively. As a result, PLG is trading at a discount of 51.85% off the target high and -70.86% off the low.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.8%. While earnings are projected to return 77.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)’s Biggest Investors

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. insiders own 31.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.6%, with the float percentage being 50.58%. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.13 Million shares (or 13.73% of all shares), a total value of $47.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.47 Million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 12.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $43.92 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund owns about 6,884,643 shares. This amounts to just over 9.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 469.75 Thousand, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $2.18 Million.