During the last session, Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s traded shares were 536,955, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.43% or $1.31. The 52-week high for the PHR share is $81.59, that puts it down -47.86% from that peak though still a striking +69.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.87. The company’s market capitalization is $2.44 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 336.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 437.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. PHR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR): Trading Information

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) registered a 2.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.22% in intraday trading to $62.86 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.29%, and it has moved by -24.48% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 1.7%. The short interest in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is 1.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.36, which implies an increase of 22.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51 and $85 respectively. As a result, PHR is trading at a discount of 54.04% off the target high and -7.58% off the low.

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.35 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.93 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.81 Million and $25.91 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.9% and then jump by 61.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -250.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s Biggest Investors

Phreesia, Inc. insiders own 5.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.74%, with the float percentage being 93.3%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 239 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.62 Million shares (or 15% of all shares), a total value of $359.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.09 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $167.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 1,787,609 shares. This amounts to just over 4.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $109.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 984.98 Thousand, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $36.41 Million.