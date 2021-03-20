During the last session, PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s traded shares were 775,154, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.35% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the PETS share is $57, that puts it down -67.65% from that peak though still a striking +27.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.8. The company’s market capitalization is $689.22 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 345Million shares, and the average trade volume was 870.37 Million shares over the past three months.

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. PETS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS): Trading Information

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) registered a 0.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.92% in intraday trading to $37.33 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.92%, and it has moved by -3.46% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 6.05%. The short interest in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) is 4.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.67, which implies an increase of 10.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $47 respectively. As a result, PETS is trading at a discount of 38.24% off the target high and -26.47% off the low.

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that PetMed Express, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) shares have gone up +11.99% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.3% this quarter and then jump 15.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.04 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $96.31 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $74.29 Million and $87.93 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.3% and then jump by 9.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.3%. While earnings are projected to return -30% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.04% per annum.

PETS Dividend Yield

PetMed Express, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PetMed Express, Inc. is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.55%.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s Biggest Investors

PetMed Express, Inc. insiders own 3.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.93%, with the float percentage being 99.71%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 291 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.13 Million shares (or 15.45% of all shares), a total value of $100.4 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.57 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $50.33 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Amplify Online Retail ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,337,119 shares. This amounts to just over 6.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 930.99 Thousand, or about 4.59% of the stock, which is worth about $29.85 Million.