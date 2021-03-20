During the last session, Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s traded shares were 498,907, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.86% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the SIEB share is $18.5, that puts it down -271.49% from that peak though still a striking +37.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.13. The company’s market capitalization is $155.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SIEB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB): Trading Information

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) registered a -3.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.91% in intraday trading to $5.59- this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.39%, and it has moved by -11.07% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 18.57%. The short interest in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) is 374.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 331.4 day(s) to cover.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.5%. While earnings are projected to return -8.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s Biggest Investors

Siebert Financial Corp. insiders own 75.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.12%, with the float percentage being 25.43%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 728.21 Thousand shares (or 2.33% of all shares), a total value of $3.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 464.39 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 540,866 shares. This amounts to just over 1.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.27 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 162.3 Thousand, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $1.33 Million.