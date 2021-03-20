During the last session, Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s traded shares were 323,196, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.99% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the NEW share is $12.39, that puts it down -120.07% from that peak though still a striking +35.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.62. The company’s market capitalization is $491.09 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 453.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 504.64 Million shares over the past three months.

Puxin Limited (NEW) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. NEW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW): Trading Information

Puxin Limited (NEW) registered a 1.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.21% in intraday trading to $6.80- this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.38%, and it has moved by -33.76% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -3.26%. The short interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) is 166.01 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

Puxin Limited (NEW) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 47.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Biggest Investors

Puxin Limited insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.48%, with the float percentage being 9.51%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.42 Million shares (or 2.77% of all shares), a total value of $14.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.32 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.66 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Puxin Limited (NEW) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 30,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $174.6 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.46 Thousand, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $154.84 Thousand.