During the last session, Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s traded shares were 671,682, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.21% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the LOB share is $67.99, that puts it down -5.39% from that peak though still a striking +86.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.51. The company’s market capitalization is $2.76 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 377.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 330.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. LOB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.59.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB): Trading Information

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) registered a 1.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.12% in intraday trading to $67.99 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.49%, and it has moved by 32.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.92%. The short interest in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) is 1.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54, which implies a decline of -16.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $65 respectively. As a result, LOB is trading at a discount of 0.76% off the target high and -30.24% off the low.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) shares have gone up +166.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.17% against 11.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 410.5% this quarter and then jump 522.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $89.93 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $87.79 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.9 Million and $55.34 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 95.9% and then jump by 58.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.7%. While earnings are projected to return 204.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

LOB Dividend Yield

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.19 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.5%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s Biggest Investors

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. insiders own 28.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.75%, with the float percentage being 66.87%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.48 Million shares (or 13.09% of all shares), a total value of $259.93 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.04 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $96.75 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 2,110,086 shares. This amounts to just over 5.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.14 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.56 Million, or about 3.73% of the stock, which is worth about $74.09 Million.