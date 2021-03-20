During the last session, Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s traded shares were 528,155, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.85% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the HCDI share is $8.362, that puts it down -157.29% from that peak though still a striking +19.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.62. The company’s market capitalization is $48.19 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 605.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 Million shares over the past three months.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. HCDI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI): Trading Information

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) registered a -3.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.72% in intraday trading to $3.60- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.91%, and it has moved by -12.63% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -25.46%. The short interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) is 105.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 101.41 day(s) to cover.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 116.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Biggest Investors

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. insiders own 61.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.69%, with the float percentage being 17.37%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 209.55 Thousand shares (or 1.54% of all shares), a total value of $913.62 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 196.32 Thousand shares, is of HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $855.97 Thousand.