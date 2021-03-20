During the last session, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s traded shares were 506,704, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.2, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.19% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the DTEA share is $7.45, that puts it down -77.38% from that peak though still a striking +91.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.375. The company’s market capitalization is $110.17 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 256.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 765.45 Million shares over the past three months.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. DTEA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA): Trading Information

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) registered a 3.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.4% in intraday trading to $4.85- this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.53%, and it has moved by -11.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.27%. The short interest in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) is 72.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.59, which implies an increase of 9.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.59 and $4.59 respectively. As a result, DTEA is trading at a discount of 9.29% off the target high and 9.29% off the low.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -38.1%. While earnings are projected to return 8.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s Biggest Investors

DAVIDsTEA Inc. insiders own 45.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.7%, with the float percentage being 3.15%. Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 56.7 Thousand shares (or 0.22% of all shares), a total value of $136.65 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.2 Thousand shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $96.89 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) shares are MSS Ser Tr-Footprints Discover Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that MSS Ser Tr-Footprints Discover Value Fd owns about 138,200 shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $241.85 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.92 Thousand, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $73.44 Thousand.