During the last session, Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s traded shares were 324,861, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.24% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the VTOL share is $30.82, that puts it down -17.9% from that peak though still a striking +73.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7. The company’s market capitalization is $776.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 162.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 99.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. VTOL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL): Trading Information

Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) registered a 1.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.68% in intraday trading to $28.94 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.79%, and it has moved by -3.44% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -0.68%. The short interest in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) is 187.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39, which implies an increase of 49.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39 and $39 respectively. As a result, VTOL is trading at a discount of 49.2% off the target high and 49.2% off the low.

Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.1%. While earnings are projected to return -126.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 7% per annum.

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s Biggest Investors

Bristow Group Inc. insiders own 2.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.27%, with the float percentage being 98.9%. South Dakota Investment Council is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.56 Million shares (or 22.07% of all shares), a total value of $172.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.48 Million shares, is of Solus Alternative Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 15.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $118.01 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,528,515 shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 829.43 Thousand, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $21.83 Million.