During the last session, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s traded shares were 764,730, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.43% or -$0.61. The 52-week high for the BSY share is $54.62, that puts it down -29.99% from that peak though still a striking +35.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27. The company’s market capitalization is $11.48 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 645.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 588.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BSY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.5, which implies an increase of 22.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48 and $55 respectively. As a result, BSY is trading at a discount of 30.89% off the target high and 14.23% off the low.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.4%. While earnings are projected to return 6.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.4% per annum.

BSY Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bentley Systems, Incorporated is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Biggest Investors

Bentley Systems, Incorporated insiders own 35.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.65%, with the float percentage being 7.26%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.53 Million shares (or 1.73% of all shares), a total value of $183.65 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.51 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 1.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $142.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2,186,700 shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 Million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $54.69 Million.