During the last session, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s traded shares were 317,498, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.51% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the NTCO share is $20.68, that puts it down -11.42% from that peak though still a striking +57.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.93. The company’s market capitalization is $12.11 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 517.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 407.38 Million shares over the past three months.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. NTCO has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO): Trading Information

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) registered a 5.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.91% in intraday trading to $18.73 this Friday, Mar 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.42%, and it has moved by -4.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.2%. The short interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is 550.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18, which implies a decline of -3.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.05 and $21.66 respectively. As a result, NTCO is trading at a discount of 16.7% off the target high and -24.3% off the low.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Biggest Investors

Natura &Co Holding S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.93%, with the float percentage being 4.93%. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.27 Million shares (or 1.79% of all shares), a total value of $245.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.41 Million shares, is of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s that is approximately 0.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $68.25 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Series owns about 452,733 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.22 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 225.82 Thousand, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $3.6 Million.