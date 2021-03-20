During the last session, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s traded shares were 451,281, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.08% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the MRIN share is $5.7, that puts it down -190.82% from that peak though still a striking +48.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1. The company’s market capitalization is $21.44 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 517.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.6 Million shares over the past three months.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MRIN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN): Trading Information

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) registered a 2.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.39% in intraday trading to $2.05 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.51%, and it has moved by -25.48% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -2.97%. The short interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) is 130.82 Million shares and it means that shorts have 81.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14, which implies an increase of 614.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $14 respectively. As a result, MRIN is trading at a discount of 614.29% off the target high and 614.29% off the low.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.4%. While earnings are projected to return 1.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Biggest Investors

Marin Software Incorporated insiders own 4.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.44%, with the float percentage being 22.53%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 530.45 Thousand shares (or 4.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 194.11 Thousand shares, is of Sapphire Ventures, LLC’s that is approximately 1.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $392.1 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 159,630 shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $322.45 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30Thousand, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $60.6 Thousand.