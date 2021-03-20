During the last session, MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG)’s traded shares were 894,207, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the MAG share is $24.43, that puts it down -48.6% from that peak though still a striking +55.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1.58 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 851.93 Million shares over the past three months.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MAG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG): Trading Information

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) registered a 0.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.58% in intraday trading to $17.05 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.14%, and it has moved by -18.25% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -19.88%. The short interest in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) is 2.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.82, which implies an increase of 32.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $27.58 respectively. As a result, MAG is trading at a discount of 67.76% off the target high and 3.41% off the low.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.2%. While earnings are projected to return 24.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG)’s Biggest Investors

MAG Silver Corp. insiders own 11.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.97%, with the float percentage being 59.83%. Sprott Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.15 Million shares (or 5.44% of all shares), a total value of $105.78 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.29 Million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 4.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $87.98 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and First Eagle Gold Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 3,958,419 shares. This amounts to just over 4.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.28 Million, or about 3.46% of the stock, which is worth about $55.58 Million.