During the last session, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s traded shares were 890,059, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.9% or $1.18. The 52-week high for the LL share is $35.1, that puts it down -38.95% from that peak though still a striking +84.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.94. The company’s market capitalization is $730.28 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 466.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 523.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.2. LL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL): Trading Information

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) registered a 4.9% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.75% in intraday trading to $26.80 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.85%, and it has moved by -10.74% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -17.83%. The short interest in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) is 1.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies a decline of -1.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $28 respectively. As a result, LL is trading at a discount of 10.85% off the target high and -20.82% off the low.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) shares have gone up +16.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -49.56% against -1.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -47.7% this quarter and then jump 150% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $293.12 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $299.4 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $267.37 Million and $220.75 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.6% and then jump by 35.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.4%. While earnings are projected to return 508% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s Biggest Investors

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. insiders own 4.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.33%, with the float percentage being 83.32%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.52 Million shares (or 15.66% of all shares), a total value of $139.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.45 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 11.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $106.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 2,214,005 shares. This amounts to just over 7.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.06 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.9 Million, or about 6.6% of the stock, which is worth about $53.25 Million.