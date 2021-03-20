During the last session, Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s traded shares were 368,907, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.91% or $1.38. The 52-week high for the KRON share is $39.6, that puts it down -34.19% from that peak though still a striking +13.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.5. The company’s market capitalization is $1.65 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 269.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 153.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Kronos Bio, Inc. (KRON) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. KRON has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.79.

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43, which implies an increase of 45.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $50 respectively. As a result, KRON is trading at a discount of 69.43% off the target high and 21.99% off the low.

Kronos Bio, Inc. (KRON) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -139.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s Biggest Investors

Kronos Bio, Inc. insiders own 13.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.81%, with the float percentage being 15.94%. Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.82 Million shares (or 6.81% of all shares), a total value of $114.05 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.54 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 6.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $105.79 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kronos Bio, Inc. (KRON) shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3,134,583 shares. This amounts to just over 5.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $93.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 Million, or about 1.8% of the stock, which is worth about $30.08 Million.