During the last session, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s traded shares were 582,899, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.9, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.41% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the KLDO share is $20.5, that puts it down -88.07% from that peak though still a striking +58.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.55. The company’s market capitalization is $462.89 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 152.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 266.95 Million shares over the past three months.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. KLDO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO): Trading Information

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) registered a 4.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.11% in intraday trading to $11.25 this Friday, Mar 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.67%, and it has moved by 2.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.78%. The short interest in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) is 2.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.57, which implies an increase of 42.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $23 respectively. As a result, KLDO is trading at a discount of 111.01% off the target high and -44.95% off the low.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 27.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Biggest Investors

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. insiders own 5.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.77%, with the float percentage being 83.99%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.36 Million shares (or 45.59% of all shares), a total value of $176.18 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.69 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.7% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $33.6 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1,585,682 shares. This amounts to just over 3.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 487Thousand, or about 1.15% of the stock, which is worth about $2.98 Million.