During the last session, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s traded shares were 724,725, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $115.4, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.32% or $1.5. The 52-week high for the YY share is $148.88, that puts it down -29.01% from that peak though still a striking +63.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.87. The company’s market capitalization is $9.35 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 Million shares over the past three months.

JOYY Inc. (YY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. YY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.18.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY): Trading Information

JOYY Inc. (YY) registered a 1.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.12% in intraday trading to $119.1 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.95%, and it has moved by -9.39% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 44.29%. The short interest in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is 6.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.03 day(s) to cover.

JOYY Inc. (YY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that JOYY Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JOYY Inc. (YY) shares have gone up +40.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.54% against 5.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.2% this quarter and then jump 39.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01 Billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $901.59 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.09 Billion and $1.02 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.3% and then fell by -11.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.4%. While earnings are projected to return 70.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.54% per annum.

YY Dividend Yield

JOYY Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 18 and May 24, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JOYY Inc. is 2.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Biggest Investors

JOYY Inc. insiders own 1.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.38%, with the float percentage being 75.42%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 386 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.88 Million shares (or 7.54% of all shares), a total value of $389.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.89 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $231.16 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JOYY Inc. (YY) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 1,363,466 shares. This amounts to just over 2.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $109.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 827.28 Thousand, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $75.6 Million.