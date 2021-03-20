During the last session, iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s traded shares were 402,490, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.04% or $1.1. The 52-week high for the ISUN share is $32.24, that puts it down -92.71% from that peak though still a striking +91.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.5. The company’s market capitalization is $141.85 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 996.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 Million shares over the past three months.

iSun, Inc. (ISUN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ISUN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN): Trading Information

iSun, Inc. (ISUN) registered a 7.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.47% in intraday trading to $18.28 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.23%, and it has moved by 0.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 181.18%. The short interest in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) is 516.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 373.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24, which implies an increase of 43.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $24 respectively. As a result, ISUN is trading at a discount of 43.45% off the target high and 43.45% off the low.

iSun, Inc. (ISUN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -45.2%. While earnings are projected to return -129.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 137.33 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $817.11 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iSun, Inc. (ISUN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 94,900 shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $564.66 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.79 Thousand, or about 0.4% of the stock, which is worth about $201.04 Thousand.