During the last session, Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)’s traded shares were 554,117, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.36% or $3.37. The 52-week high for the INTZ share is $29.9, that puts it down -11.4% from that peak though still a striking +91.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.26. The company’s market capitalization is $470.74 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 272.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 185.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. INTZ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ): Trading Information

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) registered a 14.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.23% in intraday trading to $29.90 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.9%, and it has moved by 23.4% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.33%. The short interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) is 797.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies an increase of 11.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $30 respectively. As a result, INTZ is trading at a discount of 11.77% off the target high and 11.77% off the low.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -32.5%. While earnings are projected to return -259.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)’s Biggest Investors

Intrusion Inc. insiders own 50.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.31%, with the float percentage being 14.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 325.52 Thousand shares (or 2.18% of all shares), a total value of $5.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 316.82 Thousand shares, is of Redmond Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.58 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 225,317 shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.97 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 83Thousand, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 Million.