During the last session, International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s traded shares were 412,629, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.7, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the INSW share is $29.3, that puts it down -41.55% from that peak though still a striking +39.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.44. The company’s market capitalization is $579.91 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 292.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 192.26 Million shares over the past three months.

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. INSW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.61.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW): Trading Information

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.55% in intraday trading to $22.39 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.94%, and it has moved by 4.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.76%. The short interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) is 1.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.33, which implies an increase of 27.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $35 respectively. As a result, INSW is trading at a discount of 69.08% off the target high and -13.04% off the low.

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that International Seaways, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) shares have gone up +22.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -111.16% against 5.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -140.9% this quarter and then fall -124.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -38% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63%. While earnings are projected to return 99.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

INSW Dividend Yield

International Seaways, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 12, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for International Seaways, Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s Biggest Investors

International Seaways, Inc. insiders own 1.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.05%, with the float percentage being 100.35%. Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4Million shares (or 14.29% of all shares), a total value of $65.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.19 Million shares, is of Smith (Donald) & Company Inc.’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $35.74 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 963,346 shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 882Thousand, or about 3.15% of the stock, which is worth about $14.4 Million.