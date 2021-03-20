During the last session, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s traded shares were 662,733, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $261.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.58% or $9.03. The 52-week high for the PODD share is $298.43, that puts it down -14.33% from that peak though still a striking +50.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $129.09. The company’s market capitalization is $17.25 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 663.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 450.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. PODD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD): Trading Information

Insulet Corporation (PODD) registered a 3.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.69% in intraday trading to $273.8 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.32%, and it has moved by -4.74% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 2.11%. The short interest in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) is 2.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $281.18, which implies an increase of 7.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $250 and $323 respectively. As a result, PODD is trading at a discount of 23.74% off the target high and -4.23% off the low.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.9%. While earnings are projected to return -44.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s Biggest Investors

Insulet Corporation insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.42%, with the float percentage being 105.7%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 607 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.81 Million shares (or 14.85% of all shares), a total value of $2.51 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.96 Million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 10.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.78 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Insulet Corporation (PODD) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 3,221,986 shares. This amounts to just over 4.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $823.64 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.21 Million, or about 4.86% of the stock, which is worth about $821.39 Million.