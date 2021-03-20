During the last session, Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s traded shares were 351,776, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $111.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.21% or $2.41. The 52-week high for the IBP share is $130.11, that puts it down -16.49% from that peak though still a striking +71.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.28. The company’s market capitalization is $3.31 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 242.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 210.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. IBP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.04.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP): Trading Information

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) registered a 2.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.04% in intraday trading to $121.4 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.52%, and it has moved by -11.8% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 9.58%. The short interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is 802.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $132.09, which implies an increase of 18.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120 and $146 respectively. As a result, IBP is trading at a discount of 30.72% off the target high and 7.44% off the low.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Installed Building Products, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) shares have gone up +15.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.03% against 12.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.3% this quarter and then jump 33% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $446.71 Million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $465.1 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $397.33 Million and $393.94 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.4% and then jump by 18.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.1%. While earnings are projected to return 43.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 36.3% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

IBP Dividend Yield

Installed Building Products, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Installed Building Products, Inc. is 1.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s Biggest Investors

Installed Building Products, Inc. insiders own 23.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.47%, with the float percentage being 97.46%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 294 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.66 Million shares (or 12.37% of all shares), a total value of $373.37 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.41 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $245.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Baron Small Cap Fund owns about 1,675,000 shares. This amounts to just over 5.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 Million, or about 5.03% of the stock, which is worth about $156.39 Million.