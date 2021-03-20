During the last session, Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s traded shares were 828,530, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.1, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.63% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the HBIO share is $7.14, that puts it down -17.05% from that peak though still a striking +74.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $242.94 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 576.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 179.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. HBIO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO): Trading Information

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) registered a -3.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.57% in intraday trading to $7.14- this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.98%, and it has moved by 32.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.19%. The short interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) is 665.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.75, which implies an increase of 43.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $10 respectively. As a result, HBIO is trading at a discount of 63.93% off the target high and 14.75% off the low.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) shares have gone up +94.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.75% against -7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 400% this quarter and then fall -20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.73 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.29 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $27.87 Million and $22.19 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.7% and then jump by 18.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -30.3%. While earnings are projected to return -5.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s Biggest Investors

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. insiders own 12.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.91%, with the float percentage being 85.83%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.95 Million shares (or 7.42% of all shares), a total value of $12.67 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.03 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Heartland Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,143,819 shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 961.4 Thousand, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $4.12 Million.