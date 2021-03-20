During the last session, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s traded shares were 835,347, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.13% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the GTYH share is $8.28, that puts it down -18.29% from that peak though still a striking +69.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.16. The company’s market capitalization is $385.92 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 199.59 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 243.95 Million shares over the past three months.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. GTYH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH): Trading Information

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) registered a -1.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.94% in intraday trading to $7.86- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.83%, and it has moved by 1.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.14%. The short interest in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) is 1.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies an increase of 28.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $10 respectively. As a result, GTYH is trading at a discount of 42.86% off the target high and 14.29% off the low.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.74 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.71 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.28 Million and $11.16 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13% and then jump by 22.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 57.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s Biggest Investors

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. insiders own 5.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.48%, with the float percentage being 39.65%. Conifer Management, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.32 Million shares (or 11.47% of all shares), a total value of $32.76 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.31 Million shares, is of UBS O’Connor LLC’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $22.31 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,591,971 shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.25 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 Million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $7.77 Million.