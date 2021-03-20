During the last session, Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s traded shares were 448,463, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.54% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the GRAY share is $37.88, that puts it down -394.52% from that peak though still a striking +8.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7. The company’s market capitalization is $161.2 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 285.57 Million shares over the past three months.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. GRAY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14, which implies an increase of 82.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $23 respectively. As a result, GRAY is trading at a discount of 200.26% off the target high and 4.44% off the low.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -34.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s Biggest Investors

Graybug Vision, Inc. insiders own 5.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.35%, with the float percentage being 90.26%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.28 Million shares (or 25.1% of all shares), a total value of $153.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.48 Million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 21.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $129.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 678,136 shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 513.47 Thousand, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $15.74 Million.