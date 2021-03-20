During the last session, Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s traded shares were 479,390, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.15% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the FRG share is $41.5, that puts it down -6.41% from that peak though still a striking +83.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.5. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 195.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 154.58 Million shares over the past three months.

Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. FRG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.32.

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG): Trading Information

Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) registered a -0.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.03% in intraday trading to $40.22 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.03%, and it has moved by 8.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.08%. The short interest in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) is 524.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.2, which implies an increase of 21.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $49 respectively. As a result, FRG is trading at a discount of 25.64% off the target high and 15.38% off the low.

Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -21.1%. While earnings are projected to return 81.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

FRG Dividend Yield

Franchise Group, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Franchise Group, Inc. is 1.5, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s Biggest Investors

Franchise Group, Inc. insiders own 2.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.84%, with the float percentage being 76.74%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.55 Million shares (or 28.05% of all shares), a total value of $138.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.62 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $49.46 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,002,341 shares. This amounts to just over 6.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.52 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 659.74 Thousand, or about 4.07% of the stock, which is worth about $23.94 Million.