During the last session, FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)’s traded shares were 441,583, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.8, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.29% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the FSRV share is $19.65, that puts it down -42.39% from that peak though still a striking +32.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.33. The company’s market capitalization is $440.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 723.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 Million shares over the past three months.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. FSRV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV): Trading Information

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) registered a -1.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.69% in intraday trading to $15.28 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.19%, and it has moved by -18.44% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 10.4%. The short interest in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) is 2.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -57.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)’s Biggest Investors

FinServ Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.14%, with the float percentage being 85.14%. Iridian Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.4 Million shares (or 17.14% of all shares), a total value of $54.98 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.1 Million shares, is of Suvretta Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $26.25 Million.