During the last session, Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s traded shares were 520,687, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.55% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the FRGI share is $18.52, that puts it down -21.2% from that peak though still a striking +76.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.66. The company’s market capitalization is $401.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 87.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 116.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. FRGI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI): Trading Information

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) registered a -2.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.22% in intraday trading to $17.02 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.64%, and it has moved by -6.66% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 34.04%. The short interest in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) is 1.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17, which implies an increase of 11.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $18 respectively. As a result, FRGI is trading at a discount of 17.8% off the target high and 4.71% off the low.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) shares have gone up +57.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -314.29% against 28.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.7% this quarter and then jump 163.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.9%. While earnings are projected to return 87.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 13% per annum.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s Biggest Investors

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. insiders own 4.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.07%, with the float percentage being 110.35%. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.26 Million shares (or 20.02% of all shares), a total value of $59.99 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.58 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 17.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $52.23 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Institutional Small-Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 2,220,407 shares. This amounts to just over 8.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.31 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 Million, or about 4.59% of the stock, which is worth about $13.76 Million.