During the last session, Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s traded shares were 853,192, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.81% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the XCUR share is $3.3, that puts it down -34.69% from that peak though still a striking +60.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $215.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 971.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 640.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. XCUR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 308.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $18 respectively. As a result, XCUR is trading at a discount of 634.69% off the target high and 144.9% off the low.

Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Exicure, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) shares have gone up +20.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 117.86% against 6.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1300% this quarter and then fall -160% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -46.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.92 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.92 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.07 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 79.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.3%. While earnings are projected to return 38% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Biggest Investors

Exicure, Inc. insiders own 23.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.17%, with the float percentage being 60.22%. Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.34 Million shares (or 16.54% of all shares), a total value of $12.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.98 Million shares, is of Abingworth, LLP’s that is approximately 15.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,641,591 shares. This amounts to just over 3.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 Million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $2.82 Million.