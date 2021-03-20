During the last session, Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s traded shares were 588,348, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $127.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.07% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the EVBG share is $178.98, that puts it down -40.44% from that peak though still a striking +25.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $95.4. The company’s market capitalization is $4.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 438.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 470.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. EVBG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG): Trading Information

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) registered a -0.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.71% in intraday trading to $145.9 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.22%, and it has moved by -20.79% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -14.51%. The short interest in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is 3.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $167.27, which implies an increase of 31.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $145 and $200 respectively. As a result, EVBG is trading at a discount of 56.94% off the target high and 13.78% off the low.

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Everbridge, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) shares have gone up +2.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2100% against -0.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.2% this quarter and then fall -200% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.62 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.63 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $57.67 Million and $65.38 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.1% and then jump by 26.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -46.4%. While earnings are projected to return -71.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s Biggest Investors

Everbridge, Inc. insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.5%, with the float percentage being 114.15%. Select Equity Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 420 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.13 Million shares (or 11.39% of all shares), a total value of $615.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.21 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $478.76 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 1,101,915 shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 976.28 Thousand, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $145.53 Million.