During the last session, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s traded shares were 327,406, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.8% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the ETON share is $10.3, that puts it down -28.91% from that peak though still a striking +65.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.75. The company’s market capitalization is $195.02 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 187.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 164.46 Million shares over the past three months.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ETON has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON): Trading Information

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) registered a -2.8% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6% in intraday trading to $8.50- this Friday, Mar 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.68%, and it has moved by -17.54% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -1.72%. The short interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) is 788.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.5, which implies an increase of 68.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $14 respectively. As a result, ETON is trading at a discount of 75.22% off the target high and 62.7% off the low.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) shares have jump down -1.6% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -45.11% against 6.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 138% this quarter and then jump 43.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 104335.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.05 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.32 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.51 Million and $20Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 698% and then jump by 21500% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 51.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s Biggest Investors

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 28.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.14%, with the float percentage being 40.49%. Opaleye Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.04 Million shares (or 16.55% of all shares), a total value of $32.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.05 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.56 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 415,148 shares. This amounts to just over 1.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.38 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 338.35 Thousand, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $2.75 Million.