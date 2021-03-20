During the last session, eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s traded shares were 303,105, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.31% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the EGAN share is $20.88, that puts it down -108.38% from that peak though still a striking +44.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.58. The company’s market capitalization is $311.17 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 169.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 406.27 Million shares over the past three months.

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN): Trading Information

eGain Corporation (EGAN) registered a 1.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.62% in intraday trading to $10.73 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.66%, and it has moved by -18.2% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -15.16%. The short interest in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) is 1.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

eGain Corporation (EGAN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that eGain Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eGain Corporation (EGAN) shares have jump down -25.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -41.38% against -0.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then fall -87.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.9%. While earnings are projected to return 64.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s Biggest Investors

eGain Corporation insiders own 39.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.45%, with the float percentage being 88.42%. Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.54 Million shares (or 8.17% of all shares), a total value of $29.96 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.75 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $20.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eGain Corporation (EGAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 596,002 shares. This amounts to just over 1.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.04 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 521.09 Thousand, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $5.73 Million.