During the last session, Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s traded shares were 503,858, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.28% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the CREX share is $5.98, that puts it down -186.12% from that peak though still a striking +71.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $24.54 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 697.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 811.72 Million shares over the past three months.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CREX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX): Trading Information

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) registered a -6.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.13% in intraday trading to $2.30- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.45%, and it has moved by -23.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.02%. The short interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) is 276.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 139.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, CREX is trading at a discount of 139.23% off the target high and 139.23% off the low.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.99 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.3 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $6.08 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -17.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.9%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Biggest Investors

Creative Realities, Inc. insiders own 9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.25%, with the float percentage being 22.25%. Argi Investment Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 502.26 Thousand shares (or 4.28% of all shares), a total value of $647.92 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 275.5 Thousand shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $355.4 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 275,500 shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $355.4 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 108.41 Thousand, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $170.21 Thousand.