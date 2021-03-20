During the last session, Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s traded shares were 547,269, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $132.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.45% or -$1.95. The 52-week high for the CNXC share is $145.62, that puts it down -9.7% from that peak though still a striking +39.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $80. The company’s market capitalization is $6.91 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 272.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 203.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. CNXC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.08.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $135, which implies an increase of 1.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $130 and $140 respectively. As a result, CNXC is trading at a discount of 5.47% off the target high and -2.06% off the low.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 40.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.1% per annum.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.8 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $375.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 2,654,777 shares. This amounts to just over 5.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $283.85 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 Million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $115.26 Million.