During the last session, Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s traded shares were 425,135, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.79% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the TAST share is $8.09, that puts it down -15.57% from that peak though still a striking +81.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.28. The company’s market capitalization is $373.36 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 695.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 403.93 Million shares over the past three months.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. TAST has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST): Trading Information

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) registered a 2.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.47% in intraday trading to $8.09- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.37%, and it has moved by 11.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.46%. The short interest in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) is 1.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.25, which implies an increase of 17.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $10 respectively. As a result, TAST is trading at a discount of 42.86% off the target high and 0% off the low.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) shares have gone up +10.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -157.14% against 28.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then fall -12.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $368.31 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $401.11 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $351.52 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.8%. While earnings are projected to return -524.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s Biggest Investors

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. insiders own 34.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.96%, with the float percentage being 79.6%. Russell Investments Group, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.17 Million shares (or 7.81% of all shares), a total value of $26.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.53 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 984,550 shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.18 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 979.39 Thousand, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $6.15 Million.