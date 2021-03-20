During the last session, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s traded shares were 580,041, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.74% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the VYGR share is $14.62, that puts it down -163.9% from that peak though still a striking +6.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.18. The company’s market capitalization is $208.6 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 503.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 540.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. VYGR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR): Trading Information

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) registered a 6.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.1% in intraday trading to $5.90- this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.32%, and it has moved by -17.8% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -22.52%. The short interest in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) is 1.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.25, which implies an increase of 85.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.5 and $20 respectively. As a result, VYGR is trading at a discount of 261.01% off the target high and -0.72% off the low.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) shares have jump down -48.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -382.65% against 6.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -3% this quarter and then fall -208.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -84.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.6%. While earnings are projected to return 181% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Biggest Investors

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 14.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.93%, with the float percentage being 87.19%. TRV GP III, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.39 Million shares (or 16.97% of all shares), a total value of $45.7 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.39 Million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 9.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.25 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd owns about 1,034,737 shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 Million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $7.38 Million.