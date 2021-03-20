During the last session, The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS)’s traded shares were 680,059, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.13% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MCS share is $24.71, that puts it down -10.07% from that peak though still a striking +69.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.84. The company’s market capitalization is $703.54 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 396.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 693.87 Million shares over the past three months.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. MCS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.23.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS): Trading Information

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) registered a 0.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.15% in intraday trading to $24.71 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.32%, and it has moved by 24.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.54%. The short interest in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) is 5.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.67, which implies an increase of 9.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $25 respectively. As a result, MCS is trading at a discount of 11.36% off the target high and 6.9% off the low.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Marcus Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Marcus Corporation (MCS) shares have gone up +149.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.62% against 32.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -92.2% this quarter and then jump 28.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 114.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -49.8%. While earnings are projected to return -446.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS)’s Biggest Investors

The Marcus Corporation insiders own 3.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.65%, with the float percentage being 88.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.52 Million shares (or 14.95% of all shares), a total value of $47.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.42 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 6.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.18 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Marcus Corporation (MCS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,526,234 shares. This amounts to just over 6.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.86 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 710.71 Thousand, or about 3.02% of the stock, which is worth about $12.51 Million.