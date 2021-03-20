During the last session, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s traded shares were 331,142, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.18% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the EPIX share is $32.69, that puts it down -5.72% from that peak though still a striking +88.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.5. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 220.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 384.86 Million shares over the past three months.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. EPIX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX): Trading Information

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) registered a 1.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.29% in intraday trading to $32.65 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.62%, and it has moved by 14.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 159.18%. The short interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) is 62.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40, which implies an increase of 29.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32 and $50 respectively. As a result, EPIX is trading at a discount of 61.71% off the target high and 3.49% off the low.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.2%. While earnings are projected to return 30.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Biggest Investors

ESSA Pharma Inc. insiders own 2.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.04%, with the float percentage being 65.89%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.71 Million shares (or 11.56% of all shares), a total value of $44.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.57 Million shares, is of Blackstone Group Inc.’s that is approximately 11.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $42.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 1,716,522 shares. This amounts to just over 5.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 618.65 Thousand, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $7.38 Million.