During the last session, Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s traded shares were 386,556, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.48% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the CABA share is $16.38, that puts it down -44.83% from that peak though still a striking +46.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.07. The company’s market capitalization is $272.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 58.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 111.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CABA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA): Trading Information

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) registered a -1.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.12% in intraday trading to $12.31 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.04%, and it has moved by -3.91% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -9.37%. The short interest in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) is 1.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.75, which implies an increase of 101.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $28 respectively. As a result, CABA is trading at a discount of 147.57% off the target high and 76.83% off the low.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -71.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Biggest Investors

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. insiders own 5.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.4%, with the float percentage being 71.12%. 5AM Venture Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.37 Million shares (or 14.01% of all shares), a total value of $42.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.18 Million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 13.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $39.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 408,614 shares. This amounts to just over 1.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.1 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 292.65 Thousand, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $3.81 Million.