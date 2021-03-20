During the last session, Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s traded shares were 536,296, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BWEN share is $12.89, that puts it down -127.74% from that peak though still a striking +80.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $95.87 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 730.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 901.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. BWEN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN): Trading Information

Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.42% in intraday trading to $6.39- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.98%, and it has moved by -38.07% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -28.63%. The short interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) is 770.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.67, which implies an increase of 106.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $13 respectively. As a result, BWEN is trading at a discount of 129.68% off the target high and 76.68% off the low.

Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Broadwind, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) shares have gone up +86.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 177.78% against 12.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -366.7% this quarter and then fall -333.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -12.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.1%. While earnings are projected to return 68.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 24% per annum.

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s Biggest Investors

Broadwind, Inc. insiders own 14.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.24%, with the float percentage being 51.88%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.8 Million shares (or 10.64% of all shares), a total value of $14.3 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.48 Million shares, is of Grace & White Inc /ny’s that is approximately 8.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $11.74 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2,097,564 shares. This amounts to just over 12.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.66 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 517.58 Thousand, or about 3.06% of the stock, which is worth about $4.1 Million.